The January 2017 edition of Canadian MoneySaver is now available for online Members. Click directly on the Current Issue button once you have logged in (Online Members), or look under the "Issues" in the Subscribers Tab above. If you are not a Member, you can join by clicking this link.

Canadian MoneySaver still prints Magazines!

In October, an interesting development occurred in the publishing space. Rogers Communications,

publisher of MoneySense and dozens of other titles, decided to stop printing it and numerous other

magazines.

Sure, maybe it is a sign of the times, as the whole world goes digital. But, we think, it is also a bad move. There are a lot of customers who still like printed copies of magazines. Maybe they’re older, but their money is just as good as a young customer’s. Maybe they just prefer printed copies, like many do.

Here at MoneySaver, we have no plans to stop printing. If you want a printed version of your magazine mailed to your house, you can still get one. We have no intention of stopping as long as we have dedicated readers.

So, if you know some neighbours and friends who don’t like this total shift to the digital world, perhaps

direct them to our magazine for a printed version. Keep in mind we have a referral service, where you

get extra months added to your subscription if you refer a new customer to us.

In The Spotlight!

Congrats to CMS author Keith Richards and his crew winnng the Canadian Business Excellence Award!